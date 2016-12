(WSLS 10) – The family of former Hokies safety Keion Carpenter says he is alive and in the hospital.

This news comes after Frank Beamer issued a statement through Virginia Tech football’s twitter on Carpenter’s alleged death.

The school later sent an email clarifying that it did not have direct confirmation.

Carpenter played for the Hokies in the late 1990s and early 2000s and is the founder of shutdown academy, a non-profit after-school program for kids in Baltimore.