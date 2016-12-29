DRF giving college students across the country an opportunity to help make Southside healthier

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – The Danville Regional Foundation is offering college students and recent college grads from across the country an opportunity to help make Southside healthier.

An information session is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Danville for the foundation’s 2017 internship project.

Interns will be working with an organization called The Health Collaborative.

The organization recently developed a ten year plan to improve the health of Danville, Pittsylvania County, and Caswell County, North Carolina.

Now, help is needed to put the plan into action.

“Mapping the parks and equity in the region as far as access to open space and physical activity. Also, doing different projects with complete streets,” said current DRF intern Dasia Moore, explaining some of the work the interns could potentially do.

The deadline to apply for the internship is February 28th.

