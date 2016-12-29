Carrier Air Wing Three returns home in time for the new year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — More than 200 men and women of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Three are returning home today from a seven-month deployment — and just in time to ring in the New Year with their families.

CVW 3 is wrapping up a deployment aboard the Norfolk-based nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The squadron left on June 1 from their home bases, which includes Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Naval Station Norfolk Chambers Field, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Naval Air Station Lemoore and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

As part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, CVW 3 headed for the Mediterranean Sea, and the 5th and 6th U.S. Fleet areas of operation. While deployed, they conducted maritime and theater security cooperation efforts and missions supporting Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria.

Captain Mark Miguez became air wing commander in a routine change of command ceremony during the deployment. Miguez had been serving as the deputy commander.

The air wing made 12,280 flights, totaling 33,395 flight hours during the seven-month deployment. This included more than 9,000 aircraft launches and over 13,000 arrested landings, or “traps.”