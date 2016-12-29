AMBER ALERT: 16-year-old WV girl missing

RALEIGH COUNTY (WVVA) – An Amber Alert has been issued in Raleigh county.

The Beckley Police Department and the West Virginia State Police are looking for Jaddah Lashay Rodgers.

She is a 16-year-old black female with brown eyes and black hair.

The child was last seen at Walgreens on Robert C Byrd Drive in Beckley at approximately 6:00P.M. this evening wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie.

Authorities Advise the child was most likely abducted by Lawrence E. Asbury, a 20-year-old white male.

They may be traveling in a 1995, 2 door, red Chevy blazer with the license plate West Virginia 522359.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jaddah, please contact the Beckley Police Department or the West Virginia State Police.