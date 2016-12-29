2 soldiers dead after Apache helicopter crashes during training mission

Two soldiers were killed when their Apache helicopter crashed in Galveston Bay Wednesday. Witnesses say the helicopter, which was on a training mission, broke apart in the air, but officials have not released a cause for the crash. The names of the victims have not yet been released.
