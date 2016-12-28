What’s News Today: December 28, 2016

(WSLS 10) – The Harrison Museum of African American Culture holds its annual Kwanzaa Celebration today.  Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration honoring African heritage in African-American culture, celebrated from December 26th through January 1st.  It was first celebrated in 1966.  Today’s celebration takes place at the museum at Center in the Square starting at 4:30 p.m.

