What’s News Today: December 28, 2016

(WSLS 10) – The Harrison Museum of African American Culture holds its annual Kwanzaa Celebration today. Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration honoring African heritage in African-American culture, celebrated from December 26th through January 1st. It was first celebrated in 1966. Today’s celebration takes place at the museum at Center in the Square starting at 4:30 p.m.
