Utility bill credit, debit card fee change set to go before Danville city council

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Some Danville Utility customers could notice a big change in 2017.

At the January 3rd council meeting, council will vote on whether or not to amend the city’s contract with the company that processes utility bill credit and debit card transactions.

The amendment would eliminate the fee customers are charged when they pay their bills with a credit or debit card.

This would last for one year with the goal of determining whether it is feasible for the city to eliminate the fee permanently.

“We have figured out a way to absorb it in this year and next year’s budget. But, as we move forward in the next rate study coming up in the future we would build it into our cost of service,” said Danville Utilities director Jason Grey.

But, he emphasizes that that doesn’t necessarily mean rates will go up.

“It depends more or less on the cost of power and other supply costs,” Grey explained.

If the amendment is approved, it will take affect at the start of the new fiscal year.