Rail Yard Dawgs deliver stuffed animals to children in hospital

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Children in the pediatric ward of Carilion hospital received a group of special visitors Wednesday.

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey team delivered stuffed animals to children staying in the hospital.

Even the team’s mascot, Diesel came along to try to make them smile.

Although it’s their first season in the Star City, the teams captain Nick Schneider says it’s important to give back to community who has welcomed them with open arms.

“It’s just important to be out in the community and especially for the kids when they are in the hospital, it’s tough over the holidays and everything it’s great to see them smile…the look on their face is awesome. It’s really great,” Schneider said.

The team brought 1,235 stuffed animals with them which were collected during their last game at the Berglund Center.

The Rail Yard Dawgs won their first annual Teddy Bear Toss game, 4-2, over the Fayetteville FireAntz.

