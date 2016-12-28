Police: Two men charged after robbing a Roanoke store

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Two men are in jail after an armed robbery in Roanoke.

Police say it happened at about 10:52 p.m. on Tuesday, at Snappy Food Mart in the 600 block of Liberty Road NE.

The store clerk told officers he had been robbed at gunpoint and the suspect left on foot. A description of the suspect was then sent to other officers and a perimeter was set up.

Police say after viewing the store’s video security camera, officers determined one more suspect was involved as a lookout during the robbery.

About ten minutes after officers arrived at Snappy Food Mart, they observed two men walking down the side of the road in the 1900 block of Mason Mill Road NE.

One of the men matched the description of the suspect and the two men agreed to speak with officers. The individuals were identified as Eddie O’Neal Thomas Jr., age 19, of Roanoke and Willie Raymond Foster II, age 30, of Roanoke.

Officers found evidence linking Thomas to the crime in a backpack he was carrying. They also found substances appearing to be drugs and paraphernalia in the backpack. Both men were taken into custody and charged with robbery and use of a firearm in

Both men were taken into custody and charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commision of a felony and were taken to the Roanoke City Jail.

Officers say they recovered a handgun near the area where Thomas and Foster were first observed on Mason Mill Road. The gun was reported stolen from North Carolina.

