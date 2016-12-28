Police: Man robbed at gunpoint in Danville

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Police say a man was robbed at gunpoint, in front of his Danville home.

Police say it happened at about 12 a.m.Thursday, in the 1200 Block of Paxton Street.

A  48-year-old man said he had been robbed in his front yard by two men. He said one man had dark skin and was wearing a dark blue hoodie. The other man had light skin and was wearing a gray hoodie.

The man said one of the men pulled out a gun and stole a cellphone and some medication.

Police say the suspects ran away and the victim was not injured.

