Police investigating purse-snatching at Roanoke store

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Police are investigating a purse-snatching that happened earlier this week in Roanoke.

Police say it happened on Tuesday, at the Family Dollar in the 1600 block of Orange Avenue at about 8:26 p.m.

The 41-year-old victim said she was walking out of the store when a man attempted to grab her purse.

She said she pulled the purse back and started hitting the suspect. The suspect then began hitting her and took the purse, she said.

Police say the woman was not seriously injured and the suspect ran away.

The suspect was described as a black man between the ages of 50 to 60, heavy set, between 5’6″ to 5’8″, and has ‘salt and pepper’ scruffy facial hair.

Officers have not yet found the suspect and ask anyone with information to call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500.

 

