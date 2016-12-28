Localities to help residents get fit in 2017

PULASKI (WSLS 10) – With 2017 right around the corner, many people are looking at ways to shed some weight and live healthier lives.

A number of localities are working to help residents do just that. The Wythe County Parks and Recreation Department will offer open gym hours from 9 a.m. to noon at Sheffey Community Gym starting January 21. This will be for basketball and walking. The department will also offer two fitness classes at a reduced price to keep people active through the winter months.

Pulaski is launching a biggest loser competition among town employees starting in January. The hope is that residents will be inspired to get healthy as well.

“We hear so much more about obesity, especially within our youth,” said Pulaski deputy town manager Nichole Hair. “If our staff is putting forth that effort, it’s a great way to show leadership.”

Crossfit Blacksburg co-owner Carol Beliveau also said the keys to keeping fitness resolutions are goal-setting and accountability.