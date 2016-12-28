Hatchimals, Barbie Disappoint Parents and Kids on Christmas

by SARAH WHITTEN, CNBC Published: Updated:
Owlicorn Hatchimal
Owlicorn Hatchimal

(NBC News)  – The hottest toy of the holidays may not be all it’s cracked up to be.

Spin Master’s Hatchimals, an interactive toy that hatches from a plastic egg, is facing major criticism from parents who had difficulties hatching the product in the days after Christmas.

Customers complained that the Hatchimal took hours to hatch, if it hatched at all, and, for some, the batteries didn’t last long after hatching.

Spin Master did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment, but urged customers on Twitter to direct message the company for assistance or to contact its customer service number.

However, it seems that a lot of parents reached out to the company. Consumers complained that they spent upward of two hours waiting on the phone for a representative before hanging up or being disconnected.

The toy, which retails for about $50, has sold for upward of $250 on eBay prior to the holidays.

Spin Master wasn’t the only company inundated with complaints. Mattel’s Barbie Hello Dreamhouse, an app- and voice-controlled version of the classic Barbie Dreamhouse, also faced backlash from consumers.

A number of parents reported receiving an “error code 18” message when trying to use the toy. The error message refers to a wireless network issue. Another prominent error reported by consumers is an “error code 11,” which prevents the front door of the house from opening.

The Hello Dreamhouse retails for about $300.

