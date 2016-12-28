Harrison Museum of African-American Culture honors Kwanzaa

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – People across the world are celebrating Kwanzaa. On Wednesday the Harrison Museum of African-American Culture in Roanoke held an event to honor the holiday.

The museum has an exhibit on display to recognize the week-long holiday. Organizers say the goal is to raise awareness about African heritage and the seven core principles of Kwanzaa which include unity, purpose and faith.

“To look at those principles even if you don’t celebrate them all. There are things that will help you in the development of your family and your self-awareness and the principles of the african american community at large,” said Charles Price, President at the Harrison Museum of African-American Culture.

In January, the museum will have a new exhibit called “Extraordinary Crowns” which features a Pulaski native’s collection of unique hats worn throughout history.