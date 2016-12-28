Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan cars investigated for brake issue

By Published:
This Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, photo, shows a row of new 2015 Ford Fusions on the sales lot at Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. Automakers report December and full-year sales Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
This Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, photo, shows a row of new 2015 Ford Fusions on the sales lot at Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. Automakers report December and full-year sales Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government is investigating some Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan cars because the brake pedal may lose pressure, making it hard for drivers to stop the vehicle.

Three crashes were blamed on the braking issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday. The brake pedal can go “soft” when driving on slippery or uneven surfaces. NHTSA received 141 complaints, with some reporting that their car stopped past red lights, leaving them in the middle of flowing traffic.

The investigation covers Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan cars with model years 2007 to 2009. NHTSA estimated that there are about 475,000 of those vehicles.

The maker of both car models, Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford Motor Co., said it will cooperate with the investigation.

The Fusion and Milan vehicles were also part of the massive recall to remove Takata air bags that could explode.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s