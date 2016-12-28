Crews fighting fire at chair plant in Bassett

BASSETT (WSLS 10) Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Bassett.
According to Henry County Dispatch, the Bassett chair plant is on fire.
This is a developing story. Stay with WSLS 10 online and on air for the latest updates.
BASSETT (WSLS 10) Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Bassett.
According to Henry County Dispatch, the Bassett chair plant is on fire.
This is a developing story. Stay with WSLS 10 online and on air for the latest updates.
MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.