CHRISTIANSBURG (WSLS 10) – The Christiansburg Aquatic Center is making more adult swim time in 2017.

The center will offer adult learn-to-swim classes from January to April of this coming year.

The goal is to help adults learn to swim or improve basic swimming techniques.

The classes will be offered at a reduced rate thanks to a $1,500 grant from the Swimming Saves Lives Foundation. This is the second year the aquatic center has received that grant.