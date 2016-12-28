Actress Debbie Reynolds dies 1 day after daughter Carrie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 21, 2013 file photo, Debbie Reynolds, poses for a portrait with her dog, Dwight, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the family of Reynolds announced on Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, that due to an unexpectedly long recovery from a recent surgery, Reynolds will regretfully be unable to attend the 7th Annual Governors Awards on Saturday, November 14. Reynoldss granddaughter will accept the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award on her behalf. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Actress Debbie Reynolds, the star of the 1952 classic “Singin’ in the Rain,” has died. She was 84.

Her son, Todd Fisher, said Reynolds died Wednesday, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, who was 60.

“She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken,” Fisher said from Cedars-Sinai Medical Cdenter, where his mother was taken by ambulance earlier Wednesday.

He said the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for Reynolds.

Reynolds was not yet 20 when she won a starring role in the Gene Kelly musical “Singin’ in the Rain.” She was also known for her Oscar-nominated role in another musical, “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

Her messy divorce from singer Eddie Fisher, who left her for Elizabeth Taylor, made tabloid headlines in the late 1950s.

