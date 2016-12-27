What’s News Today: December 27, 2016

The DMV Select Office at Lynchburg City Hall will be closed today and for the remainder of this week. The office’s responsibilities are moving from the Billings and Collections Division to the Treasurer’s Office. The services will be offered in the Treasurer’s Office starting next Tuesday.

Christmas Tree recycling begins today in Martinsville. You can leave your live tree at the back of the curb through January 12th and city crews will pick it up. Trees will be ground into mulch and used throughout the community.

The outside lane of Tate Springs Road in Lynchburg will be closed today between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.  Crews will work on utility lines.

