VT Hokies Bring Smiles to Patients at Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSLS 10) – The Virginia Tech Hokies are in Charlotte preparing to win the Belk Bowl. While their days are filled with practice, the team was also able to take a break and give back to children in need.

Some players volunteered at a local food bank on Tuesday, while others took some time away from their battle on the field to visit children who have a battle of their own. They visited the Levine Children’s Hospital to deliver smiles, laughter, and even some gifts.

The players were first introduced to the Ryan Seacrest Studios, a multimedia broadcast area that provides music and entertainment for patients. They flexed their singing muscles and showed off a few moves as well.

“Yeah I’m coming out sweating and dancing from singing along,” said Terrell Edmunds, Hokies Defensive Back. “Different little karaoke skits it was crazy in there.”

Coach Fuente and players then had a chance to interact with patients playing games and delivering autographed VT footballs but more importantly leaving a lasting impression on their hearts.

“It kinda puts everything into perspective of how rough they really have it and how much they look up to us,” Isaiah Ford, Hokies Wide Receiver said. “So anything we can do to put a smile on their face is truly a privilege and a blessing like kinda obligated to try and put a smile on their faces.”

The day brought lots of fun and excitement for the players and coaches, but more importantly for the patients at the hospital.