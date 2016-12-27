Virginia State Parks offering free admission on New Year’s Day

Virginia State Parks

RICHMOND (WSLS 10) – All 37 state parks in Virginia will offer free parking and admission on January 1, 2017 as part of the First Day Hike to kick off the start of a new year.

Parks will offer guided or self-guided hikes, as well as hand out collectible bumper stickers to visitors while supplies last.

There will also be First Day Hike contests including a photo contest and a New Year Challenge. Each contest has a grand prize of a $500 gift certificate for an overnight stay in Virginia State Parks.

First Day Hikes are an initiative of America’s State Parks and the National Association of State Park Directors.

Click here for a complete list of planned events.

