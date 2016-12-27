Virginia State Parks offering free admission on New Year’s Day

RICHMOND (WSLS 10) – All 37 state parks in Virginia will offer free parking and admission on January 1, 2017 as part of the First Day Hike to kick off the start of a new year.

Parks will offer guided or self-guided hikes, as well as hand out collectible bumper stickers to visitors while supplies last.

There will also be First Day Hike contests including a photo contest and a New Year Challenge. Each contest has a grand prize of a $500 gift certificate for an overnight stay in Virginia State Parks.

First Day Hikes are an initiative of America’s State Parks and the National Association of State Park Directors.

