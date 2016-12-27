Virginia Tech football takes on Charlotte Motor Speedway

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSLS 10 SPORTS) – The game is still three days away but the Virginia Tech Hokies got their engines started Monday morning at the Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of the Richard Petty driving experience.

The Hokies got things going with a team photo in victory circle with the a Belk Bowl race car. Then it was time to gear up. Coaches and players suited up for the ride of their life. Coach Justin Fuente dropped the unofficial green flag by leading the team onto the track. Top speeds ranged from 160-170 miles per hour around the one and a half mile oval.

“I’ve been to a race before but never done anything remotely like that there more than I’d expected,” said Hokies head coach Justin Fuente

Some found it easy to hop on in the car, while others like linebacker Tremaine Edmunds struggled just a bit to say the least.

“It was definitely pretty tight I didn’t know it was like that it was my first time experiencing something like that but it was definitely a good experience,” Edmunds explained.

The Hokies realize that while this is a business trip, it’s also important to have fun both on and off the field.

“Coach Fuente did a great job of just telling that’s when it’s time to have fun and you know its time to have fun but on that field this business and that we are here for a game and now the game is what makes the bowl so fun so when you win the game it makes everything better so we really want to win the game,” said wide receiver Isaiah Ford.