U.S. Attorney John Fishwick to Resign in early January

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – John Fishwick announced that he will resign as United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia. effective at midnight on January 6.

“The opportunity to serve as United States Attorney has been the greatest honor of my career and it has been a privilege to serve the people of Western Virginia,” Fishwick said.

“Since 2015, U.S. Attorney John P. Fishwick Jr. has served the people of the Western District of Virginia, and the people of this nation, with integrity and distinction,” said Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch. “During John’s tenure as U.S. Attorney, his office made significant progress on many of the difficult challenges facing law enforcement today. Under his leadership, the Western District successfully prosecuted the gang responsible for the murder of a police captain, collaborated with local and state law enforcement officials to fight the scourge of gun violence, and tirelessly combated the heroin epidemic. And John personally promoted strong relationships between law enforcement and the community. Among other initiatives, John educated youth about gun violence and drug addiction, and introduced a mentoring program that links law enforcement mentors — such as John — with the young people of Roanoke. I want to thank John for his service, and I wish him the very best in the next phase of his career.”

Fishwick will return to private practice upon completion of his service as U.S. Attorney.

As of January 7, First Assistant United States Attorney Rick Mountcastle will assume leadership of the office as Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.