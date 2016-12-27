State police investigating deadly crash in Alleghany County

By Published:
road crash wreck

ALLEGHANY COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash that happened Monday on Route 687 near Broad Tree Lane.

Investigators say a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling too fast for conditions on Route 687 south when it ran off the side of the road, down an embankment and overturned.

The driver, David Lee McCulley, 19, of Buena Vista, was wearing his seat belt and taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries. A passenger, Carrie Ann Crawford, 38, was not wearing her seat belt. She died at the scene.

McCulley is charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s