State police investigating deadly crash in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash that happened Monday on Route 687 near Broad Tree Lane.

Investigators say a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling too fast for conditions on Route 687 south when it ran off the side of the road, down an embankment and overturned.

The driver, David Lee McCulley, 19, of Buena Vista, was wearing his seat belt and taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries. A passenger, Carrie Ann Crawford, 38, was not wearing her seat belt. She died at the scene.

McCulley is charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.