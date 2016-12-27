Razorbacks bring size and skill to Belk Bowl Matchup

CHARLOTTE (WSLS 10 SPORTS) – When you watch an Arkansas it’s hard to believe their 7-5. The Razorbacks have a 1,300 yard rusher, a quarterback that threw for 3,000 yards and they look pretty scary when they get off the bus.

Simply put, the Razorbacks are huge, they clearly take pride in living up to their hogs namesake, their offensive line average is 6’5″ 327 lbs. per man

“They’ll be still big on film but I’m we’ve had some tough competition throughout the year against teams like Pitt, North Carolina, Notre Dame and we just need to be prepared and stay consistent throughout the week the way we get looks and practice,” said Hokies defensive tackle Nigel Williams.

The Hokies will counter with skill and speed in a big man of their own and quarterback Jerod Evans at 6’3″ 238 lb. he’s a big-time athlete pulling the trigger and Arkansas knows the key to victory starts with stopping him.

“When he’s on they’ve played very well, not only does he throw the ball effectively but if the first couple decisions aren’t there he takes off running and he’s very effective runner,” explained Razorbacks head coach Bret Bielema.

The Hokies trouble against a similiar SEC team Tennessee was turnovers, not physical matchups, so it will be interesting to see what the Hokies skill players can do especially on defense, to negate Arkansas size.