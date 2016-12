ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Police are investigating after a bank was robbed Tuesday morning.

Investigators say it happened at the Suntrust Bank on 112 McClanahan Street SW at 10:17 a.m.

Police say the robber walked into the bank, with what appeared to be a gun, and left the bank after taking money.

No one hurt and no arrests have been made.

