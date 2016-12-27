Mall in Fayetteville evacuated after fight and unconfirmed shots fired report

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville was evacuated and closed after a fight and multiple unconfirmed calls of shots fired on Monday afternoon, police said

A witness told CBS North Carolina that he saw a man pull out a gun in the food court area of the mall just before 5 p.m. The witness said he then heard two gunshots.

But, Fayetteville Police said that the shots fired report was unconfirmed and that there were no shooting victims and no damage in the mall.

Police did say that a fight broke out around 4:45 p.m in the food court between a group of high school students.

Police then received multiple calls of “shots fired” at the mall, according to officials. Police added that some callers were not sure what they heard was actually gun fire.

Emergency medical personnel were called to help someone who had a medical episode while fleeing, police said.

No arrests have been made, but police are reviewing mall security video to see if charges are warranted, officials said.

Police also said that mall officials made the decision to evacuate the mall, not police. No injuries were reported from the fight.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report