Lynchburg man charged in connection to stabbing on Wadsworth St.

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) A Lynchburg man is behind bars in connection to a stabbing on Wadsworth Street.

Police say they were called to the area Tuesday afternoon where they found Tre-Zhon Reid, 20, of Lynchburg, with multiple stab wounds. Reid was taken to the Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After receiving a name and description of a suspect, officers began to search the area. Police say a short time later, the suspect, Alonso Hamlett Jr., 20, of Lynchburg turned himself in.

Hamlett has been charged with malicious wounding.

The incident remains under investigation.