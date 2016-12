HALIFAX COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The 16 year old survivor of a deadly car crash remains at UVA Medical Center.

According to Virginia State Police, the teenager is being treated for serious injuries.

Police have not been able to determine who was driving when the vehicle crashed on Thursday killing 16-year-olds Casey Pulliam and Olivia Noblin.

The two were ejected from the car when it ran off Bethel Road, hit a guard rail, and then some trees on December 22nd.