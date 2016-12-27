Fans remember Star Wars icon, Carrie Fisher

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Fans across the world are mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher. The Star War actress died Tuesday at the age of 60.

The Grandin Theatre is one of the places currently showing “Rogue One”, the latest movie in the Star Wars franchise. Staff say Fisher was an movie icon.

“Her character was such a strong female character,” said Sam Lunsford, Grandin Theatre manager. “She wasn’t just a damsel in distress, she had some attitude. She had some strength. I think she represented a lot to people.”

