Crews extinguish early-morning fire in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – Lynchburg Communications says crews put out an early morning structure fire.
Officials say crews responded to 1223 Garfield Avenue at 3:10 a.m.
Crews say no one was hurt.
LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – Lynchburg Communications says crews put out an early morning structure fire.
Officials say crews responded to 1223 Garfield Avenue at 3:10 a.m.
Crews say no one was hurt.
MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.