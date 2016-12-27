Christmas tree recycling has begun

MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – Christmas tree recycling was underway as of Tuesday in many communities, including Martinsville.

You can drop off trees through January 12th at the jail annex.

You can also place them at your curb to be picked up for free.

Artificial trees will not be accepted and trees cannot have decorations on them.

The city’s public works department expects to collect a couple hundred trees this year.

“We’d rather for them to come bring them to us so we can grind it up so we can grind it up, recycle it for mulch, because it helps the environment and it helps the community,” Martinsville Public Works operations superintendent Randy Gregory explained.

After January 12th, people in Martinsville will have to coordinate with the city’s bulk trash collection program for tree pick up.