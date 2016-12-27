Christmas tree recycling has begun

Colter-small-headshot By Published:
christmas-tree-recycling00000000

MARTINSVILLE (WSLS 10) – Christmas tree recycling was underway as of Tuesday in many communities, including Martinsville.

You can drop off trees through January 12th at the jail annex.

You can also place them at your curb to be picked up for free.

Artificial trees will not be accepted and trees cannot have decorations on them.

The city’s public works department expects to collect a couple hundred trees this year.

“We’d rather for them to come bring them to us so we can grind it up so we can grind it up, recycle it for mulch, because it helps the environment and it helps the community,” Martinsville Public Works operations superintendent Randy Gregory explained.

After January 12th, people in Martinsville will have to coordinate with the city’s bulk trash collection program for tree pick up.

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s