Trash collection, recycling sites busy after Christmas

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that around one million tons of extra trash is collected during the holidays.

Recycling and trash collection sites in Danville and Pittsylvania County were busy all day Monday.

One trash collection site WSLS went to in Pittsylvania County was overflowing.

Site worker Kermit King says the containers were empty Friday, but by 6 p.m. Sunday they were completely full.

“Everybody’s wrapping gifts, a lot of shipping boxes, and there’s a lot more than on a normal weekend,” King explained. “This is a real active site anyway on a normal week, but this Christmas week has actually pushed it over the top.”

There are five locations in Danville where residents can drop off their recyclables.