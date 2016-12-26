Shoppers head out for post-Christmas deals

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – From ugly socks to duplicate gifts, eager shoppers spent the day after Christmas exchanging presents. Stores and Malls across Southwest Virginia were packed on Monday.

“It’s been busy like this all day said Brianna Pierreball, Valley View Mall shopper. “Lines have been crazy.”

Now that Santa Claus has come and gone, some shoppers are looking to use gift cards or find a post-Christmas sale.

Experts say odds are, people will return one out of every 10 presents received this year. Kristin Nevergold and her son stopped by Best Buy in Roanoke.

“We got two backpacks for his laptop so we are returning one of them,” said Nevergold.

The day after Christmas was a busy day for shoppers like Nevergold who returned presents while also searching for deals.

“We generally get up early and go shopping for the half-priced items,” said Nevergold.

Nevergold says she looks forward to putting items under the Christmas tree next year.

“You seem to find different things after Christmas that you didn’t see before Christmas. We start buying Christmas {gifts} the day after Christmas for the next year” said Nevergold.

For those making returns this year, it’s important to note, some major retailers have shortened their return policies according to an annual survey by ConsumerWorld.org. Macy’s now requires all returns in one year. Kohl’s has a new deadline for “premium electronics” of January 31. Costco reduced its return period for major appliances to 90 days.