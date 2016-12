CHRISTIANSBURG (WSLS 10) – A final push to raise money for the Salvation Army of the New River Valley was a success.

Captain Stephan Wildish raised nearly $4,000 for the Red Kettle campaign after ringing the bell for 24 hours straight.

The total amount donated was $72,000. That’s up from 2015, but a few thousand less than the group’s goal of $80,000.

There’s still time to help. You can donate by texting the letters NRV to the number 41444.

An anonymous donor will match texted gifts up to $1,000.