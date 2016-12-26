New Year’s Eve countdown returns to Roanoke’s Market Square

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – The Big Lick Downtown Countdown returns New Year’s Eve for its fourth year.

The annual event will feature music from Rutledge, Doc Marten and The Flannels.

The New Year’s Eve celebration is a combination of all things Roanoke, said event organizer and president of Big Lick Entertainment, JD Sutphin.

“General admission actually gets you into the atrium and gorgeous area there at Center in the Square. Plus, you can go to the pinball museum which I think is really cool because it adds more of a family friendly vibe to the event,” Sutphin said.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The Roanoke Star will be projected on the Center in the Square building and rise at midnight to ring in 2017.

General Admission:  $20 includes outdoor access to concert with 3 live bands and DJ, access to Center in the Square lower levels and Roanoke Pinball Museum.  Kids 12 and under are free.

VIP:  $50 includes all General Admission features plus access to the VIP Center in the Square Rooftop area and access to inside the VIP City Market Building experience with Hott Sauce & incredible appetizers by Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke from 8:30pm-11:30pm.

 

 

