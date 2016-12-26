Hokies and Razorbacks hold first practices in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSLS 10 SPORTS) – Virginia tech has been on ice since December 3rd, but by all accounts they were playing their best football as the season ended. Battling Clemson to the wire in the ACC title tilt appears to have carried over to the Hokies bowl game practices. Now it’s about returning to the game week routine that has served the Hokies so well.

“You know we’re approaching normalcy I know our guys are anxious to play and I like the way they handle themselves the several weeks of practice we’ve tried to manage it as well and I think they’ll be fresh and know what to do come game day,” said Hokies head coach Justin Fuente.

If Virginia Tech has had a layoff, the razorbacks have been on sabbatical, a month ago Sunday they played their last game at Missouri on November 25, but Arkansas is seeking their third consecutive year with a bowl win, which points to a leader with a plan.

“This will be our 11th practice just for Virginia Tech they’ve also got a lot of developmental work but when you have somewhere over seven to eight practices that’s almost double or triple the amount we get through a normal game week,” explained Razorbacks head coach Bret Bielema.

Arkansas and Virginia Tech have never played and the razorbacks haven’t played an ACC school since 1995. There isn’t much to go on but the eye test, Hokies look sharp and the Razorbacks look big.

