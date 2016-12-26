Carrie Fisher in ‘Stable Condition’ After Heart Attack, Mother Debbie Reynolds Says

(NBC NEWS) – “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher was in “stable condition” Sunday after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Angeles, her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, tweeted on Sunday.

Fisher, best known for playing Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise, went into full cardiac arrest on the flight shortly before landing Friday and was rushed to a local hospital once on the ground. Her brother, Todd Fisher, told E! News that night that his sister was in intensive care, but couldn’t give more details.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it was contacted just before United Flight 935 landed at about 12:11 local time and performed “advanced life support.” Paramedics arrived at the gate and took Fisher to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, officials said.

Fisher, 60, had recently wrapped filming for “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” the second of three new films in the blockbuster saga.

She was promoting her eighth book, a collection titled “The Princess Diarist,” in which she revealed her affair with co-star Harrison Ford during the filming of the original “Star Wars.”

Her first novel, 1987’s “Postcards from the Edge,” was a semi-autobiographical account of a drug-addicted actress in Hollywood. It received widespread acclaim, and was made into a 1990 film starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine; Fisher wrote the screenplay.

