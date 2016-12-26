Busy travel day expected following holiday weekend

By Kevin Green Published:
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Monday is expected to be a busy day on the roads — and possibly the skies — as some look to head home or visit family before the new year.

AAA expected more than 103 million Americans to hit the roads this holiday season, an increase of 1.5 percent over 2015. Air travel is expected to be up 2.5 percent, according to AAA’s estimates.

Passengers lined up at Norfolk International Airport early Friday morning. At last check Monday morning, all of the flights coming and going from the airport were on time.

The roadways were quiet Monday heading into the morning commute.

Jeff Keenan, of Ocean City, Maryland, told 10 On Your Side’s Erin Kelly he was heading to South Carolina Monday morning. The roads, Keenan said, were “empty at the moment.”

“We’ll see what happens in the next couple of hours when the sun comes up,” he added.

Road conditions are not expected to be an issue, with no rain in sight of the region. Temperatures are forecast to stay under 50 degrees for the morning — before warming up to highs in 50’s and even 60 for the afternoon.

