Amazon offers to ship donations for free

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Online retailer Amazon is teaming up with Goodwill to encourage shoppers to donate.

Donors can use the “Give Back Box” to ship their donations to Goodwill for free through either UPS or the U.S. Postal Service.

This offer goes for all boxes – not just boxes from Amazon. They just have to meet UPS or USPS regulations.

Donations go to your nearest participating Goodwill, according to Amazon’s website.

These revenues will go toward local job placement and training as well as other community-based services.