Accidents on I-77 in Carroll County cause major traffic backups

CARROLL COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Two separate accidents on Interstate 77 are causing major traffic backups in Carroll County Monday afternoon.

According to VDOT, drivers can expect delays on I-77 North at mile marker 1. Traffic backups are about 4.5 miles long.

There are also delays in the southbound lanes of I-77 near mile marker 6.5. Another tractor trailer accident has shut down the left shoulder, left lane and right shoulder. The backup is about 13 miles.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers began responding to a series of chain-reaction crashes on the interstate. Spokesperson Corinne Geller says there have been four clusters of multi-vehicle crashes involving anywhere between three to seven vehicles in both northbound and southbound lanes. Only one minor injury was reported.

VDOT and VSP are also warning drivers of potential delays due to fog near Fancy Gap Mountain. Visibility is about 200 feet. Traffic is being detoured around the crashes as State Police work to clear the crashes and re-open lanes.