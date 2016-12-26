A Life in Pictures: George Michael

(NBC News) – Born in 1963, Michael’s career spanned four decades, mixing pop ditties and soulful ballads — along with a commitment to social causes.

1.Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael of Wham! perform on stage in 1985.

Michael Putland / Getty Images file

2.George Michael performs in his “Live 25” tour concert in Rome on July 21, 2007.

Laura Antonelli / REX /Shutterstock

3.George Michael performs on stage during the Japanese/Australasian leg of his Faith World Tour, February-March 1988.

Michael Putland / Getty Images file

4.George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley of Wham! perform at the Sydney Entertainment Centre during the pop duo’s 1985 world tour on Jan. 27, 1985.

Michael Putland / Getty Images file

5.George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction, during the Symphonica tour at Palais Garnier Opera house in Paris, France, on Sept. 9, 2012.

AP file

6.George Michael and Stevie Wonder perform “Living for the City” at the “4th annual VH1 Honors” in Universal City, Calif. on April 10, 1997.

AP file

7.George Michael performs on stage during his “Symphonica” tour concert in Vienna on Sept. 4, 2012.

HEINZ-PETER BADER / Reuters file

8.George Michael performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on Aug. 12, 2012.

David Gray / Reuters file