Lynchburg police investigating Christmas Eve robbery

Police search for female suspect

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – Police are investigating a robbery at the Econolodge located at 2400 Stadium Road. According to police, on December 24, at 9:14 p.m., officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a reported robbery at the location.

Police described the suspect as a possible black female, approximately 5’8”-5’10” with a medium build. Officers said the suspect entered the business, produced a knife and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.
This incident is currently being investigated by the Lynchburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Barley at (434)455-6162 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-(888)798-5900.

