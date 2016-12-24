Meet our pets of the week: Mary Ellen, Grim, Shellie

By Published:

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – You can help three cats in the Roanoke Valley start the New Year off with a forever home.

This week’s pets of the week are Mary Ellen, Grim and Shellie.

Mary Ellen is a black and white three month old kitten who likes to cuddle on your shoulder.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA says she is going to be one of those cats that needs to be near or touching her human.

Grim and Shellie are brother and sister. Grim is a three month old Flame Point kitten, his sister is a three month old Dilute Calico.

They are pretty typical kittens that like to eat, sleep and play,

You can visit the kittens on Monday December 26th from noon to six p.m. at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

