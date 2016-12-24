Christmas Eve Fun Run draws crowd despite rain

fun-run

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Saturday’s weather didn’t stop people from taking part in what has become a Star City tradition. Dozens put on Santa hats and laced up their running shoes out at Vic Thomas Park for the Christmas Eve Fun Run.

Runners could choose from a three mile, one mile, or kids fun run course. Afterwards, organizers provided Christmas cookies and hot chocolate for everyone.

Runner Marion Childress says he looks forward to the event each year.

“I’ve run everyone of them,” Childress said. “It’s a fun run. We have some out for competition, we have some run for speed. It’s mostly for the fun and festive event that it is; and we eat plenty of cookies afterwards. We make sure of that.”

Saturday marked the 7th year of the run.

