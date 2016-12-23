What’s News Today for Friday, December 23, 2016

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – The Virginia Department of Transportation is lifting lane closures where possible during the holiday period to help make traveling easier. VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Christmas travel from noon today until noon Tuesday. During the New Year’s holiday, most lane closures and work zones will be lifted from noon Friday, Dec. 30 through noon Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Today is Rescue Mission CEO Joy Sylvester-Johnson’s last day. She is retiring after 31 years at the Mission her parents started in 1948. She was named CEO in 1998 after serving 12 years as the organization’s first Director of Development. There is a reception in the Mission’s Fralin Chapel at 3:00pm. A program to include a special proclamation from Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea follows from 4:00-5:00pm

Angels of Assisi is giving back this week. Tonight they will be handing out pet treats, pet blankets and free rabies certificates in the Gainsboro Neighborhood.

Friday at 3 p.m. Is the last performance of the Roanoke Children’s Theatre Seussical, The Musical to life at the Jefferson Center. Favorite Dr. Seuss characters including Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and other colorful characters collide in the musical story that provides fun and laughter for everyone. Tickets range from $15 dollars to $25 dollars.

Friday is the last Christmas Lights Driving Tour. For $20 you can enjoy a shuttle tour of lights around Bedford. The shuttle leaves from the main Peaks of Otter Lodge at 6 p.m. Seating is limited. Call 866-387-9905 for further details, and to reserve your space.