Virginia Tech professor helps navigate family political discussions over holidays

Bethany Teague By Published: Updated:
holiday-discussions

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) –  As the election cycle, and all the issues that came with it, are still fresh on many people’s minds, one Virginia Tech professor has some tips to help keep the peace during those family discussions over Christmas dinner.

Todd Schenk, a professor of urban affairs and planning, said there is a good chance some hot-button issues, like the presidential election, climate change or immigration are likely to come up in many homes during the holidays, especially homes that were divided.

He said it is important to use positive language and non-verbal cues, as well as ask thoughtful and clarifying questions of the other side.

“We’re all complex individuals,” said Schenk. “So just because you fundamentally disagree with somebody on one issue, just remember in the heat of the moment, they deserve the same respect that we do.”

 

Related Posts

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s