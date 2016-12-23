View holiday greetings from servicemen and women to their loved ones in Virginia

Click here to watch the videos if using the WSLS 10 mobile app.

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Many servicemen and women have recorded video greetings to their family and friends in Virginia. Below are some of the videos. Credit for all videos goes to DVIDS (Defense Video imagery Distribution System).

1st Lt. David Williams, public affairs officer with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, sends a holiday greeting to his family and friends back home in Roanoke, Virginia, while forward deployed in the Middle East.

Capt Joshua King holiday shoutout to friends and family in Martinsville, VA.

SSgt Franchesca Sterling is in the U.S. Air Force and is currently deployed to the middle east and gives a holiday shoutout to loved ones in Virginia.

PFC Dylan Long wishing his friends and family in Virginia a happy holidays.

Chaplain Dawn Taylor is in the U.S. Army and is currently deployed to the Middle East and gives a holiday shoutout to loved ones in Farmville, Virginia.

Tiffany Danielle Smith sends a holiday greetings to family to Virginia.

SSG Christopher Young sends a holiday greeting to family and friends in Burke, Virginia.

MAJ Shawn Vergott sends a holiday greeting to family and friends in Chesapeake, Virginia.

LTC Jaycee Shaver sends a holiday greeting to family and friends in Chesterfield, Virginia.

Air Force Master Sergeant and family send holiday greetings to Abingdon, Va., from Moron Air Base, Spain.

Click here to view even more greetings