Tim White From Song of The Mountains takes the Daytime Stage

Host of the PBS Show “Song of the Mountains“, Tim White, is back with us to talk about their next show taping.
The next taping is January 7th at 7:00pm at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, VA.
Host of the PBS Show “Song of the Mountains“, Tim White, is back with us to talk about their next show taping.
The next taping is January 7th at 7:00pm at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, VA.
MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.