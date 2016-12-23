Carrie Fisher remains in intensive care unit, brother says

Carrie Fisher arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Carrie Fisher’s brother says the “Star Wars” actress is receiving treatment in an intensive care unit after suffering a medical emergency on a flight Friday.

Todd Fisher said Friday night that his sister is receiving excellent care, but that he could not classify her condition. He had earlier told The Associated Press that she had been stabilized and was out of the emergency room. In a subsequent interview he said many details about her condition or what caused the medical emergency are unknown.

Carrie Fisher, 60, experienced medical trouble during a flight from London and was treated by paramedics immediately after the plane landed in Los Angeles, according to reports citing unnamed sources.

Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

Fisher’s publicists and representatives for her mother, Debbie Reynolds, and her daughter, Billie Lourd, did not immediately return calls from the AP.

Her former co-star, Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” series, tweeted his hopes that she’d recover.

Peter Mayhew, who plays Chewbacca, called her “everyone’s favorite princess.”

